Savant Capital LLC Sells 5,569 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

