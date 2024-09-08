Savant Capital LLC Sells 60,265 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,265 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after acquiring an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $222.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day moving average of $222.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.