Savant Capital LLC Sells 649 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,008,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,230,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,856,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,189,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,211,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

