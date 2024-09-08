Savant Capital LLC Sells 802 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

