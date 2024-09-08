Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $40.62 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

