Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Given New $155.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.6 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $104.26 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,007.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 56.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 150.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.