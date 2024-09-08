Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Raised to $135.00 at Truist Financial

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 56.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 150.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

