Seres Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 15,630 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 824% compared to the average daily volume of 1,692 call options.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MCRB opened at $0.95 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $144.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCRB

Insider Activity at Seres Therapeutics

In other news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $26,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 28,844 shares of company stock valued at $30,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.