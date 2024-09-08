Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $128.50 and last traded at $128.65. 26,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 83,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.23.
Specifically, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $774,033.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,777,541.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $852,941.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,346 shares in the company, valued at $23,228,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $1,342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,677,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SEZL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Sezzle Stock Down 8.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $709.35 million and a PE ratio of 55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.98.
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter valued at $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sezzle during the first quarter valued at $13,369,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sezzle
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sezzle
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.