Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading 3.1% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $41.88. 102,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 210,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Williams Trading raised their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

