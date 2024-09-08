Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Shopify
Shopify Stock Performance
About Shopify
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.