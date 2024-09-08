Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shopify Stock Performance

About Shopify

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion.

