Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Archrock, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Archrock in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the energy company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Archrock’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Archrock alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Archrock Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Archrock has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Archrock by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 567,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 361,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

About Archrock

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.