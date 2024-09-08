Sivia Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $7.00 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

