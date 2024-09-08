Sivia Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBR. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

