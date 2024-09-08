Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 45.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

LG Display Price Performance

NYSE LPL opened at $3.85 on Friday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). LG Display had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Stories

