Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $2,696,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in VeriSign by 2.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 660,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,382,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $181.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.19.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

