Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

