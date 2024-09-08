Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $246.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 464.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

