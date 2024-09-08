Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PDD by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie lowered PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $93.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.52. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

