Sivia Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ING opened at $17.62 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.