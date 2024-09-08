Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,189 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 348.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,692,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 1,315,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 43,837 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 52,211 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.81 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

