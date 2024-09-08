Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,913,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570,842 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943,974 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 10,168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

