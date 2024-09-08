Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

