Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $49.35, but opened at $52.31. Smartsheet shares last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 214,125 shares traded.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $823,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 0.74.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

