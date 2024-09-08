Smartsheet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,301 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the average daily volume of 1,157 call options.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $54.28.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Get Our Latest Report on SMAR

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805 in the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 541.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Smartsheet by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 207,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 123,204 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.