Smartsheet’s (SMAR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $54.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 541.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 145.5% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 207,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 123,204 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.