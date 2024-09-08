Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smith Micro Software stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMSI Free Report ) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,128,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 374,963 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.