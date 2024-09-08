Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Snap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.5% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 456,662 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $91,578.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,406 shares in the company, valued at $371,331.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $167,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 456,662 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,356,370 shares of company stock valued at $12,151,603. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Snap to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.87.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

