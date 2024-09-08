Someit Sidhu Sells 51,728 Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Stock

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,567.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. Zura Bio Limited has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.22.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zura Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 1,884,501 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zura Bio by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,446,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zura Bio by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

