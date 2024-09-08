SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.05

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 1066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.
SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $174,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.
