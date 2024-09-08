SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.56

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 19314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPIB. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

