SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.13

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 592592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $933,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 533,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,568,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

