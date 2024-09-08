SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.10

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 5387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 112,599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 456,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 329,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

