SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $17,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average is $130.23.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

