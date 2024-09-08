SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,419,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,819,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after buying an additional 509,007 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.23. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $140.15.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

