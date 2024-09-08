SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,374 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $31.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $630.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

