Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SII. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Sprott by 107.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the second quarter worth $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

