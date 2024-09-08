Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 8,595 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 8,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $251,575.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,891.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.31.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

