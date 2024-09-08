Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $577,628.26 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $577,628.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,485,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $545,801.28.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $104.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

