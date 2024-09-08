Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spyre Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.96) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Spyre Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRE opened at $27.96 on Friday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $296,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

