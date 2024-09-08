SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 679 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 252.8% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 468,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group



CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

