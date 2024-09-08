Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 270,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $136,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.66.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $500.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.40 and a 12 month high of $544.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,663,825.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total transaction of $208,369.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,678.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,663,825.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 390,977 shares of company stock valued at $202,384,548. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

