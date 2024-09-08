StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

StealthGas Stock Performance

GASS opened at $6.12 on Friday. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $221.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

