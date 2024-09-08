Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1 %
Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.