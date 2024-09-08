Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

