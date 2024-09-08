StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.26 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $18.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

