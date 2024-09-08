StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
NYSE CGA opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.51.
About China Green Agriculture
