StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Shares of EBMT opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $105,300.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,064.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,079 shares of company stock worth $129,171 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

