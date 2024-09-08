StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $154,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.
