StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $154,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.