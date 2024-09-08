StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of ONVO opened at $0.54 on Friday. Organovo has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 929,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.46% of Organovo at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

