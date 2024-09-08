StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.13% and a negative net margin of 145.83%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.